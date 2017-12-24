SBI investigating after minor injured during arrest by Troy police

The Troy Police Department has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the alleged physical force used by officers during the arrest of a 17-year-old.

According to police, Troy officers saw the teen walk from behind a closed downtown business Saturday around 11:52 p.m. As the officers exited their patrol vehicle and approached, they say the subject fled on foot. Police say they apprehended the teen on Madison Street but he refused to comply with officers' demands to put his hands behind his back.

Police say the subject struggled and reached for his waistband as if reaching for a weapon. Officers said this led to them using physical force to restrain him.

The 17-year-old was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment and later transported to UAB for further treatment.

The unidentified teen is charged with obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

Police say officers returned to the area and the path the teen ran and found a handgun lying on the ground. It was placed into evidence for further processing.

The case is still under investigation. When SBI completes their investigation, it will be turned over to Pike County District Attorney Tom Anderson for presentation to a Grand Jury.

Police say because of the subject's age, no further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.