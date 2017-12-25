Man surrenders after Christmas Eve shooting in Troy kills 1, injures 4

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
The Troy Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting that killed one and injured four others.More >>
The Troy Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting that killed one and injured four others.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken the lead role in a shooting that killed one and injured multiple others early Christmas Morning in Camp Hill.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken the lead role in a shooting that killed one and injured multiple others early Christmas Morning in Camp Hill.More >>
Elmore County authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into a vehicle.More >>
Elmore County authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into a vehicle.More >>
An 18-year-old Montgomery man who was shot early Wednesday morning has died of his injuries, the Montgomery Police Department said Thursday.More >>
An 18-year-old Montgomery man who was shot early Wednesday morning has died of his injuries, the Montgomery Police Department said Thursday.More >>
The Opelika Police Department needs your help identifying a woman suspected of attempted theft of property at a Best Buy.More >>
The Opelika Police Department needs your help identifying a woman suspected of attempted theft of property at a Best Buy.More >>
The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a man who fled authorities.More >>
The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a man who fled authorities.More >>
An Auburn man has been arrested after shooting into a home. On Wednesday, Auburn police arrested 32-year-old Clinton Slagle from Auburn on a felony warrant charging him with shooting into an occupied dwelling.More >>
An Auburn man has been arrested after shooting into a home. On Wednesday, Auburn police arrested 32-year-old Clinton Slagle from Auburn on a felony warrant charging him with shooting into an occupied dwelling.More >>
Montgomery authorities need help in locating a suspect.More >>
Montgomery authorities need help in locating a suspect.More >>
On Dec. 11, two unknown males made forced entry inside a convenience store located in the 800 block of Taylor Road, across from the Auburn Montgomery University.More >>
On Dec. 11, two unknown males made forced entry inside a convenience store located in the 800 block of Taylor Road, across from the Auburn Montgomery University.More >>
Dothan police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that left a man injured. Police confirmed the unnamed victim was shot while inside his home on Bay Street Saturday evening.More >>
Dothan police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that left a man injured. Police confirmed the unnamed victim was shot while inside his home on Bay Street Saturday evening.More >>