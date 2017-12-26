20 pints of blood donated at 'Gift of Life Holiday Blood Drive'

WSFA 12 News and the American Red Cross teamed up Tuesday for a successful 'Gift of Life Holiday Blood Drive' at Eastdale Mall.

In all, donors gave 20 pints of blood, enough to save up to 60 lives!

December blood donations are particularly important.

“We have those unfortunate incidents where so much road traffic sometimes increases those holiday accidents, and even one person in a critical condition accident could have to receive up to 100 pints of blood to survive, so we feel like it is very necessary, the need is constant, to collect blood during this particular month to keep our shelves stocked,” said Red Cross' Andre' Ivey.

“With a lot of people not being able to sit still, they’re on vacation, they’re in town from out of town, and we said hey, we’ll bring the blood drive to them if they can’t come to us," Ivey said of picking the mall as a good place for the blood drive. "So, we want to come to where all the foot traffic is today."

