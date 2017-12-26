New Year's events happening across the River Region

It's almost time to kiss 2017 goodbye and welcome in 2018. If you're looking for something to do on New Year's Eve, here’s a list of celebrations happening around the River Region:

Mobile: The City of Mobile will host its annual Moon Pie Drop downtown. The festivities will kick off around 8 p.m. with the opening of the Beer Garden in Bienville Square

Resolution Wall and Original Giant Moonpie for photos. There will be music from the Port City Second Liners, The Springs and George Clinton. At midnight, spectators can watch the Moonpie drop followed by fireworks and a laser light show.

For more information, click this link.

Montgomery: Come celebrate New Year’s Eve inside Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium. Gates open at 9 p.m. with events starting at 10 p.m. and ending at 1 a.m. There will be live music from FEDERAL EXPRESSIONS, cash bars on the concourse and a fireworks display at midnight complete with confetti cannons. Entry fee is $3 in advance or $5 at the gate. All proceeds will go directly to cops for kids.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click this link.

Wetumpka: The City of Wetumpka will hold its New Year’s celebration behind the Wetumpka Civic Center. The festivities will begin at 9 p.m. with a POW/MIA recognition ceremony at the old Elmore County Court House. At 9:30 p.m. Shawn Singleton will perform and at 11:59 at countdown followed by a meteor strike and fireworks will take place.

For more information contact the City of Wetumpka.

This list is updating constantly.

