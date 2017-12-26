1 dead, 4 injured in early Christmas morning Camp Hill shooting

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken the lead role in a shooting that killed one and injured multiple others early Christmas Morning in Camp Hill.

According to Capt. Joe Herman, the regional commander for the State Bureau of Investigation's Montgomery field office, Camp Hill police requested state assistance shortly before 4 a.m. regarding a homicide.

When first responders arrived on the scene on Martin Luther King Street, they found an adult female who had been shot to death. Her identity is pending.

Four others were also injured, Herman said. One was in severe condition while the others had non-life-threatening injuries.

Herman said the victims, whose identities also have not been released, were taken to various hospitals for treatment.

Details on a motive and suspect were limited but Herman said SBI is following "very active leads".

A photo taken by the Alex City Outlook showed multiple evidence markers outside the residence where the shooting happened. The Outlook also reported the house was the same location where a July raid took place by the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force.

SBI is working with Camp Hill Police, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office and the Chambers County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information should contact their local police department.

