Man arrested after eluding police, crashing car

A man has been taken into custody after crashing his vehicle while evading police.

According to the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the downtown area and pursued the suspect vehicle. Ten minutes later, the suspect, Jahmal Devon McGhee, 29, lost control of the car on Murphy Mill Road.

The officers say a woman jumped out of the vehicle while the McGhee kept going; he eventually crashed a short time later.

Police say McGhee has been charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and attempted assault in the first degree.

