Man in custody after eluding police, crashing car

A man has been taken into custody after crashing his vehicle while evading police.

According to the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired and pursued the suspect vehicle. Ten minutes later, the suspect lost control of the car on Murphy Mill Road.

The officers say the suspect's wife jumped out of the vehicle while the suspect kept going; he eventually crashed a short time later.

Police say, "He'll be spending the night with us."

