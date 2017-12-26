2 Montgomery sites in running for 'Best Alabama Attraction'

Two Montgomery locations are in the running for USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Best Alabama Attraction contest.

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the Dexter Parsonage Museum are up against 20 other Alabama attractions, including the Alabama Gulf Coast, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

ASF is a year-round professional theater and shows plays and musicals of varying themes. The Dexter Parsonage Museum was home to Martin Luther King Jr. and his family when he served as the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church's preacher.

Voting is open now and runs until Jan. 15. To vote, visit this link.

