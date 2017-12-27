4 charged after police seize 12 pounds of marijuana

Four people are facing trafficking charges after police say they found 12 pounds of marijuana inside a home in Tallassee.

According to Tallassee Police, Daniel Freeman, 21, Rodrerious Freeman, 23, Notoriss Sanford, 24 and Reno Avery, 25 are all charged with trafficking marijuana.

On Friday, police along with an investigator from the U.S. Postal Service executed a search warrant on a home on Herd Street. The search resulted in the seizure of 12 pounds of marijuana.

No other details of the investigation or the arrests have been made public.

