Man charged after allegedly traveling to meet child for sex

A Montgomery man is facing charges after court documents say he went to meet a child for sex.

Danny Chester Cheatham, 35, is charged with one count of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

Documents indicate the incident happened on Dec. 5 around 5 p.m. Cheatham, “knowingly traveled within the state for the purpose of engaging in an unlawful sex act with a child for his benefit.”

The incident happened inside Montgomery’s city limits, according to documents.

Cheatham was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $40,000 bond.

