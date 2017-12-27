I-65 near Greenville reopens but delays still possible

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn says Interstate 65 has reopened near mile marker 134 but some delays are still possible due to crews working on power lines.

The interstate was closed briefly as Pioneer Electric Cooperative crews working to fix a broken riser pole.

The break caused outages at both the north and southbound Greenville rest areas and prompted the interstate closure while crews worked to change out the pole and run new power lines.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.