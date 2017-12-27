Alabama River Parkway closed for CSX maintenance

The Alabama River Parkway is closed for maintenance until Friday, according to officials with the Elmore County EMA.

EMA officials say CSX will be working on a rail crossing on the Alabama River Parkway. The parkway will be closed until sometime Friday morning. Signage directing detours or alternate paths are in place for motorists.

Motorists are asked to use caution when driving through this area and consider taking an alternate route.

The Elmore County EMA says it will post updates to the closure as they are made available.

