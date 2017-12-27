All I-65 NB lanes reopen near Letohatchee after chicken truck cr - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

All I-65 NB lanes reopen near Letohatchee after chicken truck crash

LETOHATCHEE, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency worked a crash on Interstate 65 near Letohatchee Wednesday morning that caused major traffic delays for more than two hours.

Thankfully, there were no injuries in the crash, which involved a chicken truck.

One lane remained open after the crash, but ALDOT tweeted around 1 p.m. that the crash had been cleared. 

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

