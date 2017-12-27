All I-65 NB lanes reopen near Letohatchee after chicken truck crash

Traffic was backed up near Letohatchee following a crash Wednesday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency worked a crash on Interstate 65 near Letohatchee Wednesday morning that caused major traffic delays for more than two hours.

Thankfully, there were no injuries in the crash, which involved a chicken truck.

One lane remained open after the crash, but ALDOT tweeted around 1 p.m. that the crash had been cleared.

Crash cleared on I-65 NB @ MP 154 before Tyson Road in Lowndes County — algotraffic (@AlgoTraffic) December 27, 2017

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

