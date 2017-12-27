Montgomery woman indicted on multiple child abuse charges

A Montgomery woman accused of child abuse has been indicted and taken back into custody.

According to court documents, Melissa Deal has been indicted on charges of aggravated child abuse, and two counts of chemical endangerment of a minor.

The charges are related to a situation we first reported in February. Melissa Deal and Randall Deal were both arrested on child abuse charges after a DHR welfare check.

According to Child Protect Children’s Advocacy Center in Montgomery, a total of three children were found living in unsanitary conditions in the home at the time of the arrests.

Court documents say the children were found ‘severely neglected’, one with infections and blisters that caused holes to form on the bottom of the child’s feet.

Investigators also reported that the floor of the house was covered in feces, urine, and debris including gasoline cans, drain cleaner, and other hazardous materials. Further investigation showed the child had access to meth and other drugs found in an unlocked safe.

Court Documents indicate Randall Deal was indicted in October on charges of certain persons forbidden to carry a piston, two counts of chemical endangerment to a minor and attempting to elude.

