ADOC: Cause of fire inside Draper Correctional under investigation

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the cause of a fire that occurred inside Draper Correctional Facility.

According to ADOC spokesperson Bob Horton, the fire was reported inside the Draper Correctional Facility around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The fire was found to be isolated to an inmate’s bed and did not spread to other parts of the facility.

Horton says the fire was contained and there were no injuries reported to staff or inmates.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

