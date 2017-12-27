New date extends Montgomery Christmas tree recycling program

Christy Anderson never looks forward to taking her tree down but takes comfort in knowing the tree will be put to good use. Thanks to the city of Montgomery, she can do just that!

This year, Anderson only put up a four-foot tree but still plans to take it to the parking lot across from Cramton Bowl to have it recycled. The location is one of 13 Christmas tree recycling d rop-off points throughout the city.

"We try to do our best to keep what doesn't need to go in our landfills and anytime we can repurpose something, that's a good thing," said Anderson said.

Typically the tree recycling date in on Jan. 6 but Amanda Miller and her team have added a date; Dec. 30, so residents will now have two dates to decide when to bring in their trees.

"The basis of adding a second date was really just to give people a second opportunity to not feel the pressure of having to make it on Dec. 30 and have a second option," said Miller who heads up Montgomery's Clean City Commission.

Once they're collected, the trees will then be used to create fish habitats in public lakes. Montgomery sanitation crews have collected on average of around 200 trees every year from those 13 locations.

The hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Miller says to just look for the orange trucks. Sanitation crews request that you strip your tree of all the ornaments before you take it to your nearest d rop-off point. Miller says Christmas trees put out by the curb will not be recycled.

"Usually we keep a tree until Epiphany," Anderson said.

Anderson, meantime, intends to let her tree stay up for a few more days, targeting the Saturday after New Years as the day she'll take it down. Another Christmas, another gift for the lakes.

