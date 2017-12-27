Overturned tractor trailer delaying traffic on I-65 NB near Leto - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Overturned tractor trailer delaying traffic on I-65 NB near Letohatchee

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
LETOHATCHEE, AL (WSFA) -

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 65 between Greenville and Fort Deposit. 

Alabama State Troopers are working an overturned tractor trailer truck situation around the 153 mile marker of I-65 northbound, near Letohatchee.

Troopers say one lane is open but motorists should expect delays.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly