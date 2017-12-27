FL man killed in crash with disabled tractor trailer outside Alex City

A Florida man is dead after hitting a disabled vehicle Tuesday night, Alabama State Troopers report.

According to troopers, the crash happened on U.S. 280 near the 61 mile marker, about four miles north of Alex City. Nathan Chase Dixon, 20, died when his Dodge pickup hit a disabled Peterbilt tractor trailer.

Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Dodge was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate.

