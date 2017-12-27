With more DOC staff to be hired, lawmakers need to find the funds

More corrections and mental staff will soon become a court order necessity for the Department of Corrections, and the department will need lawmakers to appropriate the funds.

An ongoing lawsuit over the health care in the state prison system looks like it will soon require the DOC to hire more staff workers.

“We knew this was coming. We knew there was going to be a staffing increase. We’ve known that since spring,” Sen Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, said. “This isn’t a choice like construction. This is something you are going to be ordered to do by the federal courts.”

Currently the state prisons are being evaluated for how much more staff, but previous estimates from the department put staffing numbers at around the 50 percent mark.

Ward said he believes there will be a gradual increase to the state budget as it will take time to hire the necessary numbers.

Ward said a supplemental appropriation would likely be needed for the current budget year in the “$30 million” range for correctional staff alone. Staffing costs are reoccurring and would also require $30 million in the upcoming budget year.

“That’s about a 7 percent increase for corrections next year and that’s the largest increase any agency I can ever remember receiving,” Ward said.

The $30 million estimate does not include potential mental health staffing which will also be required.

“If it had to hit a budget year, this was a good one to hit.” Ward said.

$93 million carried over from last year’s budget is preventing this additional cost from being a crisis for the state budget. The carried over money should be enough for new state prison workers but could create a challenge in other areas, especially if CHIPS, known in Alabama as ALLKids, continues to go unfunded by the federal government.

The $93 million was carried over to handle unexpected costs, and also any funding increases needed by programs like Medicaid. With a large portion carried over money taken up by prisons, it could create a domino effect hurting programs who otherwise would get the money.

