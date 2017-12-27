Central AL Community Foundation's $93,000 thank you to community

The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) is celebrating 30 years of serving the River Region community by giving out $93,000 to non-profit organizations! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) is celebrating 30 years of serving the River Region community. Their way of celebrating? Giving back.

“We thought about well what do we do? We give money back to the community, so that’s what we needed to do to celebrate ourselves," says CACF President, Burton Ward.

Ward says that being a part of the community, and being able to see the work being done in the community by these nonprofit organizations, helps them divide the money given to them by donors.

CACF officials reached out to members throughout the community to aid in finding the right organization to donate to. They received over 300 nominations and in the form of 31 grants of $3,000 each, gave back $93,000 to nonprofit organizations! They say that giving back to the community is what they do year round, and it was only appropriate for them to celebrate their 30th anniversary by doing what they love.

The grants came as a surprise to all 31 recipients and CACF officials are already planning on how they can better serve the community for year No. 31.

“We want them to tell us what those needs are that they have, and then we want to go in and meet those needs for them. And so it won’t always be about giving them money," says Ward. "It’ll be about giving them resources that they can afford to either have a staff person to do it or hire someone outside to do it, and so we want to come in and provide them extra support.”

CACF officials say that they have other things in the works for the new year, but just like with the grants, we’ll have to wait for that surprise.

Over the past 30 years, CACF has donated $55 million to thousands of nonprofit organizations in need.

Anyone can donate to CACF through their website.

