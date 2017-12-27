Woman receives new stent placement procedure for chronic sinus issues

ENT doctors have been performing similar surgeries to the one Hatchett will receive for the past decade. However, one doctor called an aspect of Hatchett's procedure "novel." (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Loretta Hatchett has been battling chronic sinus pain for 10 years.

“I started experiencing some dizziness, severe headaches and a whole lot of facial pain and pressure to my face,” Hatchett said.

She said she went to the doctor after suffering a number of severe headaches. Her physician sent her to Dr. Stephen Chandler, an Ears, Nose and Throat doctor, who found she had a number of environmental allergies and a family history of sinus issues.

“We tried multiple rounds of antibiotic and steroid treatments, allergy medicines, just about every modality of treatment we could come up with,” Chandler said.

Hatchett said she never experienced lasting relief.

“He would have to do one surgery, and then another year I would have to have another surgery,” Hatchett said.

The symptoms from Hatchett’s sinus issues impacted her ability to work and live a normal life.

“Often times, I cry because I don’t like it. It hurts really bad. It stops me from performing. I have to be absent from my job a lot,” Hatchett said.

She also said she suffers from frequent vomiting and dizziness. After doing some research and consulting Dr. Chandler on a potential new way to address the issue, Hatchett said she is willing to try just about anything.

“I want to get to the bottom of it. I have a sinus surgery and it comes right back, having one surgery and it comes back, no one wants to have all these surgeries. I want to see if I can nip it in the bud by trying something new,” Hatchett said.

Dr. Chandler said ENT doctors have been performing similar surgeries to the one Hatchett will receive for the past decade. However, he called an aspect of Hatchett’s procedure “novel.” Dr. Chandler placed a stent in Hatchett’s nasal cavity that will hold it open while also releasing medicine to help prevent infections, while also keeping the passage open.

Dr. Chandler said he expects this procedure, performed in ENT offices, to become more common. He said patients who suffer from the kind of pain that Hatchett dealt with is not uncommon.

He said he’s confident the procedure will produce lasting results.

Chandler planned to check in on Hatchett about a week or two after the procedure to see if she still suffers from headaches and dizziness.

WSFA 12 News reached out to Loretta Hatchett to see how her procedure worked out. We are still waiting to hear back.

