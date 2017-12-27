ADOC: Man convicted of Macon County murder assaults prison officer

Daryl Rowell was convicted of murder in 2016. (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)

A man serving life-without-parole for a Macon County murder conviction assaulted an officer Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports.

According to ADOC, the attack happened at the St. Clair Correctional Facility. Officials say Daryl Rowell, 27, attacked the officer with a makeshift weapon while the officer was escorting him to a housing area inside the prison at around 1 p.m.

The officer was cut during the assault and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Rowell was convicted of murder in 2016. The ADOC is investigating the incident and plans to charge Rowell with the assault.

