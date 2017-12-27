Montgomery mayor reflects on 2017, looks ahead to 2018

As the year comes to a close, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange is reflecting on the year and looking ahead to what's to come.

He says overall, 2017 has been good.

"I think we had a good year, we had a lot of things that happened at the end of the year. You can't close this year and not talk about the effort for two years to get the F-35 to land here," said Strange.

He also cited the Internet Exchange growth to 100 gigabyte capacity, building developments - including the six hotels expected to come, and direct air service from Montgomery Regional Airport to Washington, D.C. Job growth was another highlight for 2017.

"We cut in half our unemployment rate in 2017. We've got 17,000 more people working and there are about 100,000 people drawing paychecks right now," said Strange.

The mayor cites the state board of education intervention into the school system as a positive this year because it gave the system a fresh approach, but says it will be one of the toughest goals for the city next year.

"Getting to where all kids can have a better opportunity for education, that's a longer term process, but we have to make strides in this next year because it is the next year of a 3-5 year intervention," said Strange.

The mayor cited the election in June where five of the seven board members are up for election. The mayor said that will be a big step in getting people in place to work with the state intervention board and that will ultimately help students.

Another project the mayor hopes to tackle in 2018 in pushing forward is his youth initiative, which centers on mentoring, parenting, and conflict resolution. The mayor says in late January they plan to kick off an initiative that will have local pastors go out into the community and make sure every child in the neighboring area has a mentor.

In the spring of next year, the Montgomery Police Department plans to have conflict resolution seminars for youth. Something else to look for in the spring are classes that will have resources for parents offered alongside the Samaritan Counseling Center.

The mayor believes the impact of the program will help with crime. He says although the change might not happen overnight, it's a step in the right direction.

"Make sure every kid in our community has a mentor and that will impact positively our crime numbers and things like that. It's a longer term project, but at least we're moving in a direction to bring this community together because it does take a village for us to have a great community," said Strange.

Specific dates for the program kick-off and classes have not been set.

One of the programs the city hopes to bring back next year is Montgomery's recycling program. The city has been without a program for several years. The city hopes at least by the first part of next year to own the recycling facility.

"We owe that to Montgomery. We owe it to the environment. We certainly owe it to our landfill. We need to make sure our landfill doesn't continue to fill up, so that we don't have to spend additional dollars to get additional capacity there," said Strange.

The mayor says the city has three proposals for the recycling services. They hope to make a decision by the first quarter of the year.

The city also hopes to expand the Innovation Project where they will set up a district that has high speed fiber from certain streets to the Internet Exchange. It will be a hub where people come together in private and public sectors and be in a position to manipulate data and prompt app development. The military is going to fund this first innovation center, according to the Mayor. The center could happen as early as January or February of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.