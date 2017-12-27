Troy police searching for Christmas Eve armed robbery suspect

Surveillance photos show the suspect to be about 5-foot-7-inches, wearing light blue jeans and a dark colored long sleeve shirt and a black bandana around his face. (Source: Troy Police Department)

Troy police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Christmas Eve.

According to the Troy Police Department, the suspect demanded cash from a gas station clerk in the 700 block of South Brundidge Street while armed with a handgun. Surveillance photos show the suspect to be about 5-foot-7-inches, wearing light blue jeans and a dark colored long sleeve shirt and a black bandana around his face.

The suspect left the store after taking the cash and was last seen running toward Center Street.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should call Troy police at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

