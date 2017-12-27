Year-end giving provides financial boost to non-profits

As 2017 comes to an end River Region charities and nonprofits are making the final push for "end of year" giving campaigns. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Christmas has come and gone, but there is still time to give a gift that keeps on giving. As 2017 comes to an end River Region charities and nonprofits are making the final push for "end of year" giving campaigns.

Child Protect is a nonprofit organization that exists to minimize trauma and help rebuild young lives shattered by child abuse.

"We have seen about 147 in the first quarter of this year,” said Jannah Bailey, Executive Director of Child Protect.

To meet the growing needs in this community, Bailey says this children's advocacy center depends heavily on the charitable gifts.

"One hundred percent of those funds go towards direct services of our children. They will help give an hour of counseling. They will help with a forensic interview that we provide for the children, law enforcement, and DHR, and the cost of doing that. We reach out to the family and provide community education so it impacts the children,” said Bailey.

With only days left in 2017 Bailey is optimistic year end donations will continue to pick up.

"We saw a lot more the week before Christmas. We are hopeful and prayerful that between now and the end of the year we will see even more,” said Bailey.

Jimmy Hill, River Region United Way President and CEO, says the final push for "end of year" giving campaigns is important to nonprofit organizations.

"If you don't have the funds to operate then you won't be able to accomplish your mission,” said Jimmy Hill, President and CEO of River Region United Way.

Changes to the tax law will raise the standard deduction beginning in 2018. The standard deduction for singles will be $12,000 in 2018 and $24,000 for married couples.

Because of this there could be an advantage to giving now in 2017.

"This year it is more advantageous to give now and be guaranteed the tax deduction on it than to wait on it when they may not be guaranteed the deduction,” said Hill.

There are concerns as to how this tax reform will impact charitable giving in the future.

"Anytime you change tax law you are concerned about how people will react to it. In the past when people could give a tax deductible gift there was some incentive to giving. If you remove that incentive people may not be as eager to give a gift to charity," said Hill. “We are going to continue to do all we can to meet the needs in the community with the gifts we do receive.”

For now, people are encouraged to do one thing.

"Just think about giving from the heart,” said Bailey.

To learn more about child protect visit their website. To learn more about River Region United Way visit their site.

To read more on how to avoid scams during donation season click here.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.