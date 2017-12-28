City of Prattville offering Christmas tree recycling

For the eight-year in a row, the City of Prattville will offer its residents the Christmas tree recycling program.

According to the city, the service is being provided free of charge through Jan. 19 during normal operating at the recycling center. Trees must be free of all lights, ornaments, tinsel and other decorations.

“This service benefits our community in multiple ways”, said Mayor Bill Gillespie, Jr. “This will provide citizens an eco-friendly way to discard their trees, but it also decreases the amount of debris sent to the landfill.”

The recycling center is located at 122 Ridgewood Road, across from Mac Gray Park. If you are unable to drop off your tree at the center, please place it at the curb om your normal residential yard trash collection day the Clean City Professionals will collect it for recycling.

Officials say the last day to place a tree at your curb is Jan. 20.

The Urban Management Division of the Public Works Department utilizes this recycled material as mulch, according to the city. The mulch will be used for landscaping projects during the coming year.

Below is a list of the recycling center’s operating hours:

Mondays, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesdays, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

