Roy Moore calls election fraudulent, says he has no regrets

Democrat Doug Jones has been officially certified as the winner of Alabama's special election to fill a U.S. Senate seat.

The certification happened at 1:10 p.m. in a ceremony with Gov. Kay Ivey, Secretary of State John Merrill and Attorney General Steve Marshal each signing certification documents.

Merrill says Jones will be sworn in on Jan. 3.

Jones issued a statement after his win became official. It reads:

"I am looking forward to going to work for the people of Alabama in the new year. As I said on election night, our victory marks a new chapter for our state and the nation. I will be an independent voice and work to find common ground with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get Washington back on track and fight to make our country a better place for all."

The official vote total for the Dec. 12 election was 1,348,720, which Merrill said: "broke every record in the history of the state for a special election."

Jones received 49.97 percent (673,896 votes) to Moore's 48.34 percent (651,972 votes). A total of 22,852 votes were for write-in candidates for a total of 1.69 percent of the ballots cast.

Jones' GOP opponent, Roy Moore, never conceded and released this statement about the certification Thursday afternoon:

"Election fraud experts across the country have agreed that this was a fraudulent election. Even the Secretary of State himself was forced to stop fraudulent and intimidating advertisements from an organization known as Highway 31, predominantly funded by the Democratic Senate Majority PAC. I’ve had to fight not only the Democrats but also the Republican Senate Leadership Fund and over $50 million in opposition spending from the Washington establishment. I have stood for the truth about God and the Constitution for the people of Alabama. I have no regrets. To God be the glory."

The certification happened shortly after a failed 11th-hour court filing by Moore to halt the certification process. Late Wednesday, Moore filed a lawsuit to try and stop Merrill from certifying Jones as the winner.

Moore’s attorney wrote a wide-ranging complaint suggesting “irregularities” during the election and asked for a fraud investigation and eventually a new election.

Thursday morning, Jones filed a motion to dismiss Moore's lawsuit. In the motion to dismiss, one of Jones' attorneys said they move to "dismiss this case in its entirety in that there is a lack of subject matter jurisdiction; fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted; and/or has no basis in law."

Court documents indicate Montgomery Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick denied Moore's attempt to stop the certification citing that the court did not have jurisdiction to hear the case.

A spokesperson for Jones called Moore’s action a “desperate attempt to subvert the will of the people,” according to the Associated Press.

Merrill said he was “extraordinarily confident” that the Senate election was very professional, competent and a direct yield to the results of how the people voted.

Jones is the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate in Alabama in 25 years.

