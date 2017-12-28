I-65 NB in Autauga County clear after overturned truck removed

Crews on the scene of an overturned box truck on I-65. (Source: Pine Level Fire Department)

UPDATE: This has been cleared and traffic is moving.

Commuters traveling along Interstate 65 northbound need to be aware of delays caused by an overturned box truck.

Delays are happening near mile marker 191, about five miles north of the Prattville Pine Level exit (186) or nine miles south of the Verbena exit (200).

A box truck carrying furniture overturned and ended up in a ditch, according to the Pine Level Fire Department. There were no injuries.

Crews are in the process of bringing the truck upright for removal.

Commuters can take Hwy. 31 north as an alternate route starting at the 186 exit.

