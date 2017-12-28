Editorial: New Year's resolution

It's that time for us to start coming up with our New Year's resolutions.

According for Forbes.com, 40 percent of Americans start New Year's resolutions every year sadly only 8 percent of those actually follow through. There is no doubt yours truly falls in the category of not sticking to it.

Statistic Brain states the top five New Year's resolutions are:

Lose weight and eat healthier Life/Self Improvement Better financial decisions Quit Smoking Do more exciting things

I do not mind sharing my resolution. Recently we were fortunate enough to have been paid a visit here at the station by none other than Mr. Christmas himself - Santa Claus.

I had my picture taken with Ole St. Nick. This very picture is the cause of my New Year's resolution plan. Boy was I shocked to see that I was fatter than the Jolly old Elf himself. You would think that I had been stealing all the cookies and milk left for Santa across the globe.

Starting on Jan. 2 - got to get through the holidays - yours truly will be starting the diet and exercise.

Lord help me, but here I come. Hope to see you at the gym. I will be the one with the heavy breathing!

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.