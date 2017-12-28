Family of boy at center of Troy police brutality claim hires attorneys

An Alabama family is seeking answers as to why their 17-year-old son was injured during an arrest by the Troy Police Department.More >>
An Alabama family is seeking answers as to why their 17-year-old son was injured during an arrest by the Troy Police Department.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
The family at the center of a state investigation into the Troy Police Department's alleged police brutality of their 17-year-old relative has hired legal counsel and is preparing to speak publicly.More >>
The family at the center of a state investigation into the Troy Police Department's alleged police brutality of their 17-year-old relative has hired legal counsel and is preparing to speak publicly.More >>
It's not necessarily a common crime but It happens after the holidays just enough to where police are warning those who received big-ticket items. Santa has come and gone.More >>
It's not necessarily a common crime but It happens after the holidays just enough to where police are warning those who received big-ticket items. Santa has come and gone.More >>
The Troy Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting that killed one and injured four others.More >>
The Troy Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting that killed one and injured four others.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken the lead role in a shooting that killed one and injured multiple others early Christmas Morning in Camp Hill.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken the lead role in a shooting that killed one and injured multiple others early Christmas Morning in Camp Hill.More >>
Elmore County authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into a vehicle.More >>
Elmore County authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into a vehicle.More >>
An 18-year-old Montgomery man who was shot early Wednesday morning has died of his injuries, the Montgomery Police Department said Thursday.More >>
An 18-year-old Montgomery man who was shot early Wednesday morning has died of his injuries, the Montgomery Police Department said Thursday.More >>
The Opelika Police Department needs your help identifying a woman suspected of attempted theft of property at a Best Buy.More >>
The Opelika Police Department needs your help identifying a woman suspected of attempted theft of property at a Best Buy.More >>
The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a man who fled authorities.More >>
The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a man who fled authorities.More >>
An Auburn man has been arrested after shooting into a home. On Wednesday, Auburn police arrested 32-year-old Clinton Slagle from Auburn on a felony warrant charging him with shooting into an occupied dwelling.More >>
An Auburn man has been arrested after shooting into a home. On Wednesday, Auburn police arrested 32-year-old Clinton Slagle from Auburn on a felony warrant charging him with shooting into an occupied dwelling.More >>
Montgomery authorities need help in locating a suspect.More >>
Montgomery authorities need help in locating a suspect.More >>