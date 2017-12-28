Official: Man refused to exit burning Montgomery house

Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire at a house in the 1000 block of Burbank Drive Thursday morning.

Sgt. Omari Whiting says one man was injured, and there was "moderate damage" to the house.

MFR responded to the call just before 9:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

Whiting said firefighters went inside the house and found a man who was refusing to leave.

According to Whiting, medics were treating the man when he became combative and had to be restrained by police. The man suffered burns on his head and upper body and was eventually transported to a local hospital.

At the time, the fire is being ruled "incendiary in nature" and charges are pending.

