Flu level increasing across Alabama, nation

The millions of Americans caught in the grip of an addiction to opioids -- prescription painkillers or heroin -- remained the leading health news story of the past year.More >>
Even levels of air pollution deemed "safe" by U.S. government standards may shorten the life spans of seniors, new research suggests.More >>
Exposing young children to a wide range of healthy foods when they're young can help instill good eating habits, researchers report.More >>
An analysis of urine samples from roughly 300,000 California women finds that more than 7 percent used marijuana while pregnant.More >>
The holiday blues might be a common phenomenon, but there's plenty you can do to protect your mental health this time of year.More >>
Two lab-confirmed cases of mumps at an east Alabama high school are under investigation by the Alabama Department of Public Health.More >>
Have you been hit by the flu? If not, count yourself among the lucky. The Alabama Department of Public Health says levels of the very contagious respiratory illness are increasing across the state.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
Know how alcohol affects your body so you can avoid a holiday hangover.More >>
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. skyrocketed 21 percent last year, dragging down life expectancy predictions for another year.More >>
A Montgomery man is facing charges after documents say he went to meet a child for sex.More >>
The holiday season is coming to an end but one season isn't, it's flu season. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports hospital labs across the state have an seen an increase in patient visits that were due to influenza-like illnesses.More >>
WSFA 12 News and the American Red Cross teamed up Tuesday for a successful 'Gift of Life Holiday Blood Drive' at Eastdale Mall.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
