Demopolis child alerts police to mother's homicide

The Demopolis Police Department is investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman as a homicide.

According to Chief Tommie J. Reese, the incident happened on Thursday in the 1500 block of Queensbury Lane around 3:10 p.m. An officer was attempting to serve papers to someone at a home when a small child inside said someone had killed his mother.

Once inside the home, the officer found a woman in a back bedroom who had apparently been shot. Emergency crews responded to the scene but the victim died from her injuries, Reese said.

Crime scene investigators say the body of the victim, identified as Shannon Sharell Steele, has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

The child and a 4-month-old, also found inside the home, were not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Demopolis Police Department of TIP LINE at 334-289-3073 or 334-289-1475.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.