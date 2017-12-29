Emergency management officials preparing for cold weather

As frigid temperatures creep in to start the new year, both the state and county emergency management agencies are making preparations.

Yasmine Richardson with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency says division coordinators are reaching out to county EMA directors to closely monitor any needs. Richardson says directors will have regular conference calls with the National Weather Service to ensure they are up to date on the latest weather information.

Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton says there are currently no plans to open any special shelters, but the normal shelters will be open. However, space is limited.

"There's a wait on a lot of our shelters because you have to understand that those are places that you can only allow so many people," Thornton said.

The shelters in Montgomery are:

Salvation Army (opens at 4 p.m. each day)- 900 Maxwell Blvd.

Friendship Mission West (Shelter for Men) (Must complete application and interview) (Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-10 p.m.)- 3561 Mobile Highway

Friendship Mission North (Shelter for women and children) (Must complete application and interview) (possibility of a waiting list) (open Monday- Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for those needing to escape weather)- 312 Chisolm St.

Mary Ellen's Hearth (Shelter for women and children) (Monday-Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) (must complete application and background check)- 1226 Clay St.

The City of Montgomery's community centers will also be open for citizens to get out of the cold during the day.

