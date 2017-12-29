Pike County NAACP to review police department after teen hospitalized

The family at the center of a state investigation into the Troy Police Department's alleged police brutality of their 17-year-old relative has hired legal counsel and is preparing to speak publicly.

The Pike County branch of the NAACP held a news conference Friday afternoon regarding the case of 17-year-old Ulysses Wilkerson, who was injured during an encounter with Troy police on Saturday night.

The sole speaker, Pike County NAACP spokeswoman Dianna Bascomb, read from a prepared statement and did not take any questions.

That statement, previously released to media, reads:

"The Pike County Branch of the NAACP calls for an immediate and comprehensive review of the City of Troy Police Department’s policies, procedures, practices and conduct. The purpose of the review is to ensure an event such as Mr. Wilkerson’s will never be repeated, and all citizens are treated fairly and equitably. This review should also include data that contains all concerns and complaints that have been made against the department in the last calendar year. We reiterate from our statement on Monday, “that the use of excessive force by law enforcement officers must not be tolerated in our community.” Such behavior and lack of accountability erodes trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve which impedes their ability to solve crimes. We want the community to understand this is not a witch hunt but a desire for justice. A system must be in place where accountability exists not only within the department but throughout the community as well. The NAACP is committed to a proactive approach to all forms of police brutality. We call upon the City of Troy Police Department and city officials to fully cooperate with this process."

Bascomb said she invited both Troy's mayor and police chief to the briefing. Neither was present during the event, which lasted just under two minutes.

Wilkerson had to be hospitalized Saturday for injuries Troy police say he sustained while resisting arrest. Troy's mayor says the involved officer has been placed on leave. Meanwhile, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is independently reviewing the incident.

Wilkerson is charged with two misdemeanors - obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest.

This was the second news conference of the day regarding Wilkerson. Friday morning, the boy's family spoke out with his mother saying she was horrified and devastated by his injuries and wants the officers responsible to be held accountable.

