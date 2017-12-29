Auburn players share impact of MLK site visit

As the Auburn Tigers continue preparations for their Peach Bowl game against undefeated UCF, players from both teams are enjoying themselves outside of the practice field.

This includes Thursday night when both teams got the opportunity to visit an historic site located in the city of Atlanta. Players and coaches from both teams were treated to an opportunity to hear form some Civil Rights leaders who helped pave the way for many of these players to enjoy the game they play and love.

It was both Auburn Tigers and UCF Knights that toured the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic site. They were able to hear first-hand accounts from those such as CT Vivian and Congressman John Lewis, who both played pivotal roles in the Civil Rights Movement, and it seemed to have a lasting impact on some of the players.

"We wouldn't be able to play in the situation we are in without their influence. Being able to meet those different types of movers and shakers in person and shake their hands, I feel like it was beneficial for the people because it is all our history like they were saying earlier. I think it was just really important to follow us and see that," said Auburn defensive lineman Dontavious Russell.

Both teams were together Thursday night but come Monday at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, they'll be on opposite sidelines in the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

