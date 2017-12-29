Tigers focused on themselves heading into Peach Bowl

It was yet another high-scoring affair in the fourth edition of the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. Middle Tennessee came out on top with a 35-30 win over Arkansas State.

It was yet another high-scoring affair in the fourth edition of the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. Middle Tennessee came out on top with a 35-30 win over Arkansas State.

Scott Frost of Central Florida is The Associated Press coach of the year after leading UCF to an unbeaten season and spot in the Peach Bowl.

Scott Frost of Central Florida is The Associated Press coach of the year after leading UCF to an unbeaten season and spot in the Peach Bowl.

The countdown to the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is on as we are just three days away from the showdown between UCF and Auburn.

On paper, these two teams match-up really well with Auburn's dominant defense, which ranks inside the top 15, and UCF's explosive offense, which has put up 40 or more points in nine games this season.

The Auburn defense took to the podium on Friday to discuss what they have seen out of the Knights' offense. While Auburn agrees that UCF's offense can present some challenges, the Tigers are keeping all the attention on what they can do on the field.

"The game's about us," said defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. "Obviously everybody we played had 11 guys on the field, and they lined up in formations. We had motions and shifts. The field is the same width, same length every game. It's about our execution, our focus and doing the things that we're required to do. Be where you're supposed to be."

"It's all about us and how we execute," said linebacker Tre Williams. "Coach Steele is going to put us in the right position, and it's just our job to do our job."

We will flip the script on Saturday as we will get to hear from the Auburn offense. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, running back Kerryon Johnson and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey will all take turns in front of the podium as Auburn gears up for the Peach Bowl on Monday. Kickoff is set for 11:30 Central Standard Time.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.