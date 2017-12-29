MPD investigating shooting that left 1 injured on Norman Bridge Road

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting an investigation in relation to a shooting where one man was injured Friday evening.

MPD Sgt. David Hicks says police and Fire Medics responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of Norman Bridge Road in reference to subject shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man has been transported to a local hospital and the shooting is under investigation.

