Christmas Eve crash claims life of Highland Home man

One man is dead while another is recovering in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash happened Christmas Eve night.

Samuel Edward Gray, 47, of Highland Home was killed when his 2006 BMW struck a 2004 Ford F-150 driven by William Ander Paulk Jr. of Lowdesboro. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, the crash happened on Alabama 97 near Highland Home.

ALEA officials say Gray was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened and was pronounced dead at the scene. Paulk suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.