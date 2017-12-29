Alabama fans expected to pour in Saturday for Sugar Bowl

We're just days away from the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans where the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoffs.

But not many Alabama fans were in sight Friday afternoon. But when they do arrive, they can all expect to be gathered into one place.

"We're a great alumni association here in New Orleans. We have about 200 active members at probably any given time. In the city there's more, maybe 10,000 alums in the city. We have a game watch every weekend at the Rusty Nail, which is our local bar here in New Orleans, and have a great time," said New Orleans Alabama Alumni Chapter President Deborah Kraft.

The Rusty Nail could be described as a hole in the wall, opened 11 years ago by David Brown.

"I am from New Orleans. I graduated from Alabama," said Brown.

Brown graduated from the university in 1999.

"We've been the official Alabama watch party spot basically since the beginning and every time Bama comes to New Orleans, we're kind of home base," said Brown.

Most fans are expected to arrive on Saturday just in time for the Sugar Bowl Parade.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.