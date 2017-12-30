FIRST ALERT: Light wintry mix possible Sunday north and west of Montgomery

Afternoon Update on Sunday's Forecast

Although all is calm and quiet today, eyes are focused on tomorrow since we could end 2017 on a wintry note. As surface high pressure slides out of the region later on tonight, we will be watching some moisture as it moves in from the west. As of this afternoon, models are still not 100% in agreement on the set up or exact impacts, so here is an update on what has changed and what has stayed the same...

Most computer models are highlighting this as an event with low-end impacts for an isolated amount of the area. One outlier (the NAM) has moisture creeping a bit farther north than others; because of this, the National Weather Service office in Birmingham has increased the coverage of their Winter Weather Advisories; they have added in more of their northern counties, but here in our area no additions where made. We will be watching Maregno, Perry, Dallas, Chilton and far northern/western parts of Autauga county:

As things stand right now, far western counties in central Alabama are under this advisory from Sunday at 3am through 6pm in the evening. An impulse of moisture will work into western counties during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning, all while temperatures are still near or slightly below freeze. Depending on where we sit temperature wise early tomorrow will be the difference between who could possibly see some winter precip and who just gets a very cold rain. Wet weather slides towards the east throughout the day, but by the time it makes it into closer to the Montgomery area and points south/east of the Capital we should all be above 32°. Coverage for the day is right around 40%, so not everyone is guaranteed to see wet weather.

Since there looks to be drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere, the chance for snow is very limited. Even if some crystals do form, they will likely melt before reaching the ground. Freezing rain however will be our biggest threat as we head through the morning, but we could also see some sleet mixed in as well. Although accumulating precip does not look to be a widespread issue, some isolated spots could see some ice build up which would make for some slick travel. Make sure to keep your WSFA First Alert Weather App handy as we will be updating it frequently and you can track live interactive radar no matter where you are!

