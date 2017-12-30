Rally in Troy calls for justice for injured teen

Saturday morning a rally was held to protest what happened to a 17-year-old boy in Troy.

A group gathered on Elm Street in Troy calling for justice after Ulysses Wilkerson was hospitalized last Saturday with injuries Troy police say he sustained while resisting arrest. Police say Wilkerson refused to put his hands behind his back and reached for his waistband, as if he were reaching for a weapon. This prompted the use of physical restraint, police say.

The Pike County NAACP called it "excessive force by law enforcement officers" in a press conference held Friday.

Wilkerson's mother spoke in Brundidge Friday morning calling for the community to "take a stand against injustices like this." Angela Williams, Wilkerson's mother, also said she was devastated and horrified at her son's injuries and wants the officers responsible to be held accountable.

Williams was one of the key speakers at the rally held Saturday saying she did not want what happened to her son to happen to anyone else.

Rally going on now in Troy for Ulysses Wilkerson. People calling for justice as police investigate arrest where teen was injured. pic.twitter.com/Ycvogc7Pg8 — Randi Hildreth (@randih_wsfa) December 30, 2017

People holding pictures of Ulysses Wilkerson injured - saying it’s important for people to see his face and his injuries. pic.twitter.com/GqUfUXvotH — Randi Hildreth (@randih_wsfa) December 30, 2017

Wilkerson is charged with two misdemeanors - obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest.

