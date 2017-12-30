NOPD: 76-year-old woman shoots burglar inside home - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

NOPD: 76-year-old woman shoots burglar inside home

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department says a woman shot a burglar found inside of her home early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Esplanade Avenue.

According to the 76-year-old victim, she was awakened by a loud noise. When she woke up, she spotted a man armed with an unknown object inside of her bedroom. The victim then fired one shot at the man striking him.

The burglar was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the face that was not considered life-threatening.

Upon his release from the hospital, the burglar, later identified as 22-year-old Gary Delton, was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center. He has been charged with aggravated burglary and simple criminal damage to property.  

The NOPD says no charges have been filed against the woman. 

