Saban: 'Hunter Renfrow is a pain in the you know what'

The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.More >>
It was yet another high-scoring affair in the fourth edition of the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. Middle Tennessee came out on top with a 35-30 win over Arkansas State.More >>
Ole Miss junior defensive lineman Breeland Speaks is electing to forgo his senior year of college and enter his name for the upcoming 2018 National Football League Draft, he announced Tuesday.More >>
The offensive lineman signed with LSU after a stellar two seasons at Northwest. Lewis is a two-time NJCAA All-American.More >>
He's put up impressive numbers two of the previous times Clemson and Alabama met in the College Football Playoffs, but will the Tide defense finally have an answer for the Tigers' Hunter Renfrow?More >>
It's a much anticipated Sugar Bowl match-up, a high-powered Clemson offense clashing against a tough Crimson Tide defense, with players showing respect on both sides.More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide has landed in New Orleans ahead of Monday's New Year's Day Sugar Bowl matchup with Clemson.More >>
Here are the early signing period classes for Auburn, Alabama, Troy and ASU: 2018 Auburn early signing day roster.More >>
After Monday night’s Alabama National Championship win over Clemson 45-40, Roll Tide Nation rolled out to local businesses looking for championship gear.More >>
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses injured his foot on Monday during practice. Coach Nick Saban says the injury is serious enough to put Moses out for the remainder of the season.More >>
Columbus police have located a man missing since July.More >>
Alabama junior defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was presented with a pair of individual national awards Thursday night at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which took place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga.More >>
Tennessee is trying to finalize a deal to hire Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt as head coach, according to ESPN's sources.More >>
