Auburn, UCF set to hit the field in Peach Bowl

Next week’s College Football Playoff National Championship tickets are going for premium prices for next week’s game, up to nearly $20,000 each.

Sony Michel burst through the line for a 27-yard touchdown run to give No. 3 Georgia a 54-48 victory against No. 2 Oklahoma, winning the first overtime Rose Bowl and sending the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff championship game.

The 2018 Sugar Bowl may only be one of the first round matchup of National College Football Playoffs, but it features two teams that squared off in the last two championship games.

The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

At 11:30 a.m. Central Standard Time, the Auburn Tigers have a chance to replace the last memory they had of playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A 28-7 loss at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game might haunt the Tigers still but that can be erased with a good showing against the UCF Knights.

The Knights enter undefeated and ranked No. 15 out of the American Athletic Conference. They're the AAC Conference champions and will challenge a tough Auburn defense, a defense that ranks 12th in total defense.

UCF enters averaging 540 yards per game, good enough for fifth in the nation. If there's a concern, it's that the Knights have given up 97 points and over 1,200 in their last two games. Auburn enters as one of the top scoring offenses, and has maybe the best running back in the nation.

Kerryon Johnson will enter Monday's game "100 percent, finally, or as close to 100 percent as you can get." Johnson currently has 1,320 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. His 17 rushing touchdowns put him in a tie for ninth in the country.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl can be seen on ESPN.

