FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a frigid start to 2018

After a wet and cold Sunday, we are heading into our evening with a drier and even chiller forecast ahead... once we turn cold, it looks like we get stuck in a very frigid pattern through the first workweek of 2018.

Hard Freeze Watches & Warnings: We will experience several days of very cold temperatures with some locations struggling to rise above freezing until at least midweek. Because of this, the National Weather Service offices that cover Alabama have issued a Hard Freeze Watch; that begins now and lasts through at least Thursday morning. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect from for most counties in just central Alabama starting this evening and lasting through Tuesday morning. For our area, that means temperatures are expected to fall back into the teens and low 20s the next few nights.

NYE Forecast: 2017 is coming to a close, and 2018 is coming in COLD... if you plan to be out tonight you will want to bundle up. By midnight, temperatures are below down into the upper 20s, and they will only continue to fall by Monday morning.

COLD Start to 2018: Our overall weather pattern essentially won't change much over the next few days... the cold air mass has already started to settle in, and it will only continue to amplify throughout the week. High pressure will then slide into the region, keeping us sunny and dry for the foreseeable future. As it approaches, it will be rather breezy; both Monday and Tuesday will likely feature sustained winds around 10-15mph during the day, making it feel even colder than it already is.

We cannot stress the "Four P's" enough ahead of this chilly weather... make sure to protect your pipes and plants, bring outdoor pets inside and check on those who you think might not have adequate heating.

If you are not a huge cold weather fan, there are *some* signs of warming by the end of next weekend. A small increase in temperature will likely still keep us below average, but it will help us stay away from the dangerous cold that looms for the next several days.

