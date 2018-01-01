SLIDESHOW: Arrested in January

The fire fighters managed to put out the flames at Longhorn's restaurant Tuesday evening. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The fire fighters managed to put out the flames at Longhorn's restaurant Tuesday evening. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Prattville fire fighters responded when a part of Longhorn's restaurant caught fire Tuesday evening. According to officials, the electric sign caught fire, but fire fighters managed to put out the flames and get the situation under control. WSFA footage showed multiple emergency vehicles at the scene. Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

More >>