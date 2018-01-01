Cold weather items sell out fast at local hardware stores - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Cold weather items sell out fast at local hardware stores

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

While some stayed indoors for New Year’s day, others decided to brave the cold.

"Every time I get out the car I am shaking and shivering to the stores. It is really bad but at least it is not snowing," said Dere'l Cromartie.

Several hardware stores, like Home Depot on Chantilly Parkway, have been busy with people searching for items to protect their homes from the frigid temps.

"People aren't used to this cold weather so they are going to go to the extreme. I came in here for this little heater for my husband," said Gay Huneycutt.

The shelves that were full of portable heaters just days ago now have only a limited number left, but they are the only items going fast.

"We have run out of all the faucet covers. We had three different kinds," said Hubba Boswell, Home Depot plumbing associate.

With many stores in the area sold out, there are alternatives like a towel or even a painter's mit to cover up any exposed pipes you do have.

If you don't prepare properly for the weather, keeping your pipes from freezing and bursting it will cost you.

"It will be a lot of money and a lot of work replacing that pipe cause once the pipe bursts you are going to have to go back several feet to replace it," said Boswell.

In addition to remembering the pipes during the cold weather also remember people, pets, and plants. People should bundle up in layers and pets and plants should come inside.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Science Says: Why there's a big chill in a warmer world

    Science Says: Why there's a big chill in a warmer world

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 6:48 PM EST2018-01-02 23:48:36 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:31 PM EST2018-01-03 03:31:27 GMT
    Trapped polar air escapes, turning US weather upside down.More >>
    Trapped polar air escapes, turning US weather upside down.More >>

  • Bitter cold tests winter-wise, delivers shock to South

    Bitter cold tests winter-wise, delivers shock to South

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 4:58 AM EST2018-01-02 09:58:14 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:31 PM EST2018-01-03 03:31:17 GMT

    The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories covering a vast area from south Texas to Canada and from Montana and Wyoming through New England.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories covering a vast area from south Texas to Canada and from Montana and Wyoming through New England.

    More >>

  • Trump accuses DOJ of being part of 'deep state'

    Trump accuses DOJ of being part of 'deep state'

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 3:18 AM EST2018-01-02 08:18:31 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:20 PM EST2018-01-03 03:20:08 GMT

    The president concluded 2017 with his first major legislative achievement - a law to cut taxes, beginning this year, for corporations and individuals at an estimated cost of $1.5 trillion added to the national debt over 10 years.

    More >>

    The president concluded 2017 with his first major legislative achievement - a law to cut taxes, beginning this year, for corporations and individuals at an estimated cost of $1.5 trillion added to the national debt over 10 years.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly