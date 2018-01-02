Senator-elect Jones' staff starting to come together

Doug Jones won't be sworn-in as Alabama's next U.S. Senator until Wednesday, but key members of his staff have already been hired.

Tuesday, Jones announced four key senior staff members: his chief of staff, legislative director and deputy legislative director, as well as his transition adviser.

Chief of Staff Dana Gresham

Gresham is a native of Birmingham. He is a product of the Birmingham public school system, graduating from A. H. Parker High School in 1989. He earned his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University.

He is a seasoned manager and federal policy and legislative affairs expert with over twenty-two years of experience in the Legislative and Executive Branches of the U.S. Government.

For the eight years of the Obama Administration, Mr. Gresham led the Legislative Affairs Office at the U.S. Department of Transportation where he served as the Assistant Secretary for Governmental Affairs. He was nominated for this position by President Obama and confirmed by the United States Senate in the spring of 2009.

In addition, Mr. Gresham has over fourteen years of Capitol Hill experience. For eleven of his fourteen years working on Capitol Hill, he served in senior staff positions within the Alabama Congressional Delegation. Specifically, for six years, Mr. Gresham served as Chief of Staff to Representative Artur Davis and for five years he served first as Legislative Assistant and then Legislative Director for Representative Bud Cramer. He began his career on Capitol Hill as a Staff Assistant for Representative Eva Clayton from North Carolina.

Immediately prior to joining Senator-elect Doug Jones's staff, Mr. Gresham worked in the private sector as a consultant for Federal City Council.

Legislative Director Mark Libell

Libell is a native of Florence. He is a graduate of Maryville College and received his JD from the University of Alabama School of Law and a Tax LLM from Georgetown University Law Center.

Mark previously served as Legislative Director to Senator John D. Rockefeller IV of West Virginia. Since Senator Rockefeller’s retirement in 2014, Mark has been Assistant Congressional Liaison at the Federal Reserve Board. He has also worked for Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, and Representatives Bart Gordon of Tennessee and Linda Sanchez of California. ?

Deputy Legislative Director Katie Campbell

Campbell is a native of Montevallo. She graduated from the University of Alabama and earned a Masters of Public Policy from Georgetown University.

Katie has extensive legislative experience having worked for members in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, most recently handling health policy for Senator Joe Donnelly and serving as the policy director for the Blue Dog Coalition.?

Transition Director Ann Berry

Sonceria Ann Bishop-Berry is a native of Birmingham. She graduated from J.H. Phillips High School and the University of North Alabama.

Ann moved to Washington, DC to work for the late Senator Howell Heflin in 1979. Since the retirement of Senator Heflin, Ann has worked for many Senators including Daniel Patrick Moynihan, John Edwards, Tom Carper and as Deputy Chief of Staff to Senator Patrick Leahy. Ann has a wealth of Capitol Hill experience and she and the Senator-elect worked together on the Heflin team many years ago.

