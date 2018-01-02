Elmore County mayors plot goals for new year

Mayor Jerry Willis is starting the year off with hope that the city will complete phase 2 of its downtown renovations. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Elmore County mayors talked Tuesday about their goals for 2018.

Wetumpka mayor Jerry Willis started it off with the hope the city will complete phase 2 of its downtown renovations. Phase 2 consists primarily of relocating utilities such as overhead wires. The project has run into a bit of a legal snag with Alabama Power and cable companies, according to mayor Willis, but he is confident it will work out.

Phase one of the project is finished and that dealt mainly with underground sewer lines and drainage. Wetumpka’s population is nearly 8,000.

Mayor Willis is in the middle of his second term.

Millbrook mayor Al Kelley also has warm thoughts about what's ahead in 2018, despite a frozen water wheel in front of city hall.

"We pay cash for pretty much everything we do. We've been lucky," said Kelley.

Millbrook's city hall is moving, just down the street into what used to be the Trust Mark Bank building across from Village Green. Kelley says it was just time.

"It was a bit bigger than what we have here, and we've outgrown these facilities. The remodeling on the project is about $140,000. We bought it for $650,000 and we'll be getting in by summertime," said Kelley.

At Cobbs Ford and I-65, a new four story hotel will soon call Millbrook home. Much like Millbrook, Wetumpka is also getting a new hotel. The Hampton Inn is a stone's throw from Wetumpka City Hall.

"The company that has it now is managing it. We hope in two or three months they'll have it open," said mayor Willis.

Both mayors say their respective city is in good shape financially moving forward into the new year.

Mayors Jerry Willis and Al Kelley told WSFA 12 News they haven't made a decision whether they'll run again. The next election cycle for them is about three years away.

